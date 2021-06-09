Disciplined Investments LLC Purchases 27,887 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3,140.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,775 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,887 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,307 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $640,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $554,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,580 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,490,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $219,580,000 after acquiring an additional 80,824 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.23.

COP stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.05. The stock had a trading volume of 213,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,415,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of -403.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

