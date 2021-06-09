Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 3,129 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Disciplined Investments LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $110.08. 8,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,697. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $56.49 and a 52 week high of $110.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.