Disciplined Investments LLC Takes $2.81 Million Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,000. J.B. Hunt Transport Services makes up about 1.7% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,456,000 after acquiring an additional 206,246 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,819 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,751,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,401,000 after acquiring an additional 144,192 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,142,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,115,000 after acquiring an additional 150,872 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 935,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,866,000 after acquiring an additional 167,111 shares during the period. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. Bank of America raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.19.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.83. 3,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,033. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.29 and a 12 month high of $183.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total value of $1,394,344.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 22,595 shares of company stock worth $3,935,799 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.