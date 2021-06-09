Disciplined Investments LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Disciplined Investments LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278,756 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,184 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,509,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,054,000 after acquiring an additional 40,353 shares during the period.

IWP traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $106.98. The company had a trading volume of 28,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,667. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.53 and a 1 year high of $112.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

