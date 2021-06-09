discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) PT Raised to GBX 930 at Berenberg Bank

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 930 ($12.15) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.49% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of LON DSCV traded up GBX 31 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 890 ($11.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,418. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 764.46. The firm has a market cap of £796.16 million and a PE ratio of 66.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. discoverIE Group has a 1-year low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 890 ($11.63).

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

