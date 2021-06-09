DMM: Governance (DMG) Market Cap Tops $2.37 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. In the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One DMM: Governance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0473 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $1.63 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

