Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $42.71 billion and approximately $3.29 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.05 or 0.00461885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00012062 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000221 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,952,951,776 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

