Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dollarama in a research note issued on Sunday, June 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DOL. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$61.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.25.

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$54.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$44.45 and a twelve month high of C$58.53. The company has a market cap of C$16.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.98.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.56. The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion.

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 68,754 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.06, for a total value of C$3,922,828.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,131,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$64,544,371.78. Also, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total value of C$668,872.80. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,854 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,419.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.0503 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

