Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,228 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $24,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of D. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $15,951,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $75.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a PE ratio of 72.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.53.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

