DomRaider (DRT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $83.00

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last seven days, DomRaider has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. DomRaider has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $83.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DomRaider coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

DomRaider Profile

DRT is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

