Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,201,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 109,527 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.39% of Domtar worth $44,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,014,000 after purchasing an additional 264,875 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Domtar by 1,793.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 1st quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domtar by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 659,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,869,000 after acquiring an additional 179,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domtar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.85.

Shares of UFS opened at $54.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.16. Domtar Co. has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $55.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

