Donut (DONUT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $100,548.00

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Donut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Donut has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $100,548.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Donut has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00065071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.70 or 0.00221178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00210671 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $518.44 or 0.01403587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,028.66 or 1.00248808 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

