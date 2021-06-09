DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Sells $3,627,563.87 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 25,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $3,627,563.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gordon S. Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Thursday, May 20th, Gordon S. Lee sold 5,467 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total transaction of $747,448.24.

NYSE DASH traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,052,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,187. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion and a PE ratio of -18.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.79. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. The firm’s revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DASH. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.72.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.