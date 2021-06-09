DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells $5,751,200.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $5,751,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Stanley Tang sold 3,401 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total transaction of $464,984.72.

NYSE:DASH traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.98. 3,052,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391,187. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion and a PE ratio of -18.54.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in DoorDash by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. raised its stake in DoorDash by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,083,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,042,000 after acquiring an additional 185,942 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its stake in DoorDash by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,096,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,758,000 after acquiring an additional 237,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,620 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Truist raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.72.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

