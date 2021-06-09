DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Insider Keith Yandell Sells 57,572 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) insider Keith Yandell sold 57,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $8,076,200.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keith Yandell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Keith Yandell sold 68,961 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $9,473,862.18.

On Thursday, May 20th, Keith Yandell sold 11,712 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,600,679.04.

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.98. 3,052,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,391,187. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in DoorDash by 200.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.72.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

