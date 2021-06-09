Douglas Dynamics, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.78. Douglas Dynamics has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $51.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a positive return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

