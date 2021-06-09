DoYourTip (DYT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $533,326.40

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. DoYourTip has a total market cap of $533,326.40 and approximately $13,926.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DoYourTip coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00119571 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000109 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002003 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.14 or 0.00817887 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About DoYourTip

DoYourTip is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip . The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

DoYourTip Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

