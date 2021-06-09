DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Stock Price Down 0.9%

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU)’s stock price was down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68.10 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 69.40 ($0.91). Approximately 463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 161,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.91).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of DP Eurasia in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The company offers pizza delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 771 stores, including 550 franchised stores and 221 corporate-owned stores.

