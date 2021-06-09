Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 130,168 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 178,051 shares.The stock last traded at $10.01 and had previously closed at $10.04.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGNU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $4,936,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $1,011,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $10,110,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in February 2021. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

