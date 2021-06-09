DREP (DREP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.74 Billion

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. One DREP coin can now be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on exchanges. DREP has a market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00067473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00024789 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.90 or 0.00894333 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00049484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.09 or 0.08819585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00089965 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

