DS Smith Plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:DITHF)

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of DS Smith in a report released on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DS Smith’s FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DITHF. Zacks Investment Research cut DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank raised DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DITHF opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76. DS Smith has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $6.11.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

