DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Market Cap Hits $14.78 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $14.78 million and $458,673.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for $14.25 or 0.00038379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00061879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.17 or 0.00218587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.85 or 0.00206950 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.78 or 0.01383623 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,097.93 or 0.99906194 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,482,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,828 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.