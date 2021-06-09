Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $101.11. 47,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,901. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.22. The company has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.73.

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

