Dune Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 16th (OTCMKTS:DUNEU)

Dune Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 16th. Dune Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 18th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS DUNEU opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06. Dune Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,120,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,125,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,125,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,125,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,100,000.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

