DXdao (DXD) Price Reaches $303.38 on Top Exchanges

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One DXdao coin can now be bought for approximately $303.38 or 0.00817251 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DXdao has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $14.96 million and $1.24 million worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00120099 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXD is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.