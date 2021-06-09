Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EMN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.23.

EMN stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.74. The company had a trading volume of 894,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,992. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.01. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $8,029,341.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,919.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

