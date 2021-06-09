Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Gap Down to $11.05

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.05, but opened at $10.80. Eastman Kodak shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 54,521 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.83.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative net margin of 41.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter.
About Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)
Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
