eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,260 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 222.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of eBay by 117.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,052,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.41. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $65.94.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

