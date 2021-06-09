eBoost Price Hits $0.0776 on Major Exchanges (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One eBoost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0776 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $7.76 million and $3,402.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.67 or 0.00461226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00012077 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000222 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000113 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.