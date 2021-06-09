eBoost Price Tops $0.0922 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 43.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0922 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, eBoost has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a total market cap of $9.22 million and approximately $2,198.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.21 or 0.00463532 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006640 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012102 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000215 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

