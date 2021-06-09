Edgeware Achieves Market Capitalization of $53.49 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 9th. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. Edgeware has a total market cap of $53.49 million and approximately $920,862.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00068526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00026882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.00 or 0.00930584 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.05 or 0.09246374 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00049491 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

