eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.190-0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.30 million-77.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.34 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EGAN shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.40.

Get eGain alerts:

EGAN stock opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.15 million, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $101,270. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.