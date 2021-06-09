Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.510-1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.52 billion-6.52 billion.

ESALY stock opened at $104.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.11. Eisai has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $129.79. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 83.47, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.32.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eisai had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 5.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eisai will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eisai from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

