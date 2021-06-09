Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.510-1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.52 billion-6.52 billion.
ESALY stock opened at $104.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.11. Eisai has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $129.79. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 83.47, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.32.
Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eisai had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 5.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eisai will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
About Eisai
Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.
Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.