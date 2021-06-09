Elamachain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.48 Million (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 9th. Elamachain has a total market cap of $12.23 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elamachain coin can now be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elamachain has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elamachain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00067208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00024463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $328.86 or 0.00891609 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00049372 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.88 or 0.08794841 BTC.

Elamachain Coin Profile

ELAMA is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,407,975 coins. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io . The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elamachain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elamachain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.