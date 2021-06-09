Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
ESI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
Shares of ESI stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 899,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,972. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $24.27.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 11,270.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,489,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,967 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 76.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.
About Element Solutions
Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
