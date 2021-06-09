Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ESI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Shares of ESI stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 899,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,972. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $24.27.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 11,270.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,489,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,967 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 76.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.