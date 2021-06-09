Ellipsis (EPS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.57 Million

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 9th. Ellipsis has a total market cap of $86.96 million and approximately $6.57 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ellipsis has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar. One Ellipsis coin can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001951 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ellipsis alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00066990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00024384 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.17 or 0.00888987 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00049295 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,269.32 or 0.08829429 BTC.

Ellipsis Coin Profile

Ellipsis (CRYPTO:EPS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 295,403,424 coins and its circulating supply is 120,353,298 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Ellipsis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellipsis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellipsis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellipsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellipsis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.