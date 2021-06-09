Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 1,751 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,789,000 after buying an additional 1,804,237 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after buying an additional 1,495,639 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,032,000 after buying an additional 1,351,878 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,786,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $339.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.86. The company has a market capitalization of $99.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.93 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.65.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.44, for a total transaction of $4,538,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total value of $28,021,676.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,313.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,141 shares of company stock worth $68,552,480 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.