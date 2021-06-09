Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,472 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,466,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,446,458,000 after acquiring an additional 416,181 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,420 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,155,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,025,000 after acquiring an additional 183,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $624,333,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,482,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,061,000 after buying an additional 350,836 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $84.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.