Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $5.05 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.42.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $145.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.11 and a 12 month high of $145.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,221 shares in the company, valued at $130,337,430.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,477 shares of company stock valued at $21,174,398 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

