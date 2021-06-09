Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,123 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Twilio by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after acquiring an additional 939,568 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Twilio by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,135,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Twilio news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $492,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,018 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,951.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $379,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,323 shares of company stock valued at $49,397,337. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $317.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.08. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.53 and a 52 week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.64.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

