Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 411,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,762,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $107,393.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,425,448 shares of company stock valued at $145,178,921.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $60.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.85 billion, a PE ratio of -93.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.40. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Cowen upped their target price on Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

