Elrond (EGLD) Price Down 14% Over Last 7 Days

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for about $91.56 or 0.00253350 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $1.61 billion and $59.08 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00041827 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00009007 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00037863 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00011019 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Elrond Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,858,630 coins and its circulating supply is 17,596,265 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

