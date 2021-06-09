Elysian Trading Down 9.7% This Week (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last week, Elysian has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Elysian has a market capitalization of $233,539.02 and $1.18 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00068394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00025207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $331.28 or 0.00914397 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.59 or 0.08972289 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00049274 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

