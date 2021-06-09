Emerald Health Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) were down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 83,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 503,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.20.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMHTF)

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis for medical purpose in Canada. The company is also involved in developing natural health products. It offers dried cannabis strains, pre-rolls, and cannabis oil products to its medical patients. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015.

