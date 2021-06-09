Emercoin (EMC) Price Reaches $0.12

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. Emercoin has a market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $80,899.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00015180 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,528,494 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

