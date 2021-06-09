ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Stock Price Up 0.4%

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.80 and last traded at $21.80. Approximately 310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.71.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.59.

About ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP)

ENB Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for Ephrata National Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses in Pennsylvania, the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

