Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$52.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ENB. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.13.

ENB stock traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$48.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,382,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,445,424. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$35.80 and a twelve month high of C$49.13.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$12.19 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.0674506 EPS for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

