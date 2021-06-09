Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.04. Endeavour Silver reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

EXK has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Shares of EXK stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,949,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,357. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.14. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

