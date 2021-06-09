Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Energizer worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Energizer by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Energizer by 21.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Energizer in the first quarter valued at $345,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at $3,555,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energizer alerts:

Shares of ENR opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.01. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Energizer’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.