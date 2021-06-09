Energy Web Token (EWT) Price Hits $8.41 on Major Exchanges

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Energy Web Token has a total market capitalization of $252.89 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energy Web Token coin can now be purchased for $8.41 or 0.00024003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Energy Web Token has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00062231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.11 or 0.00234297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00213888 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.17 or 0.01293068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003111 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,114.06 or 1.00193287 BTC.

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token’s launch date was June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

